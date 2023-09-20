Stonebwoy's manager, Chief Stylz, has addressed Shatta Wale's allegations against his artiste and team

He revealed how their team had to change dates to accommodate Shatta Wale's concert

Chief also disclosed that Shatta Wale tried to stop Stonebwoy from holding his concert at the stadium

Artiste manager Chief Stylz has finally spoken about Shatta Wale's rants over the availability of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Stonebwoy's manager said they moved their concert from December 23 to December 22.

He said this allowed Shatta Wale three days to prepare for his show.

A photo collage of Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Chief Stylz Image credit: @chief.stylz @shattawalenima @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

After throwing shots at Shatta Wale on his Instagram story, he granted an interview to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM.

He said, "Our initial date was September 23, and we were told that date was available, so we got an invoice. Last two weeks, we attempted to make payment, and the boss of the NSA insisted we hold on with the payment because they've seen Shatta is also definitely doing his show on the 25th."

Chief added that after negotiations, the National Stadium Authority approved both team's requests, with Stonebwoy taking December 22 and Shatta Wale's Freedom Concert on December 25.

Watch the video:

Peeps react to Stonebwoy's manager's side of Accra Sports Stadium brouhaha with Shatta Wale

There were mixed reactions in the comment section. At the same time, some agreed with Stonebwoy's team. Others said the dates do not give Shatta Wale three days to work on his show.

@ShadrackAmonooC commented:

International Record label artist is fighting over Accra sports stadium whiles Asake is filling O2 Arena .

@gadonpapa1

Beyoncé artist dey fight over Accra sports stadium.

@sahabela

They don't want to give Wale space.

@gh_nanaadwoa commented:

If the show is on 22nd, how does Shatta get 3 days “BEFORE”? The word is before ooo. Truth is the show will end on the 23rd morning. They will use the whole 23rd and probably the 24th to tear down Stone’s setup. which 3 days “before” is he talking about. Let’s be real and honest guys.

Stonebwoy and family receive first ambassadorial deal with cosmetic company

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian artiste Stonebwoy's new influencer deal with his whole family.

Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa and their two children officially became the face of the GC brand of Ghandour Cosmetics.

Their children, Catherine-Jidula Satekla (daughter) and Janam Joachim Setakla Jnr (son), would also represent the kid's end of the skincare line.

Many congratulated the celebrity family for their hardworking and relentless pursuit of success.

Source: YEN.com.gh