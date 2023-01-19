Appietus and Papi of 5Five fame had an altercation on live TV over a copyright issue which led to the pair trading insults

Papi accused Appietus of monetizing legendary High-life hit Mugyebaya and other songs which did not belong to him

Appietus stated that the song did not technically belong to 5Five as they did not pay him for producing and featuring on the song and so he had to find a way to recoup his investment

Legendary Ghanaian producer, Appietus, has been in the trends for hours after trading insults on live TV with Papi of 5Five fame.

Papi was interviewed by Sammyflex on CTV on his Class Showbiz show. Papi told Sammyflex that Appietus was reaping the benefits of all the hard work 5Five had put in over the years and leaving them penniless. He accused the producer of syphoning royalties from songs like Mugyebaya, African girls and other classic hits.

Sammyflex called Appietus via phone to hear his side of the story and an angry Appietus mentioned that 5Five had not paid him a penny for his services.

Appietus said due to this, he had to put the songs on digital platforms to recoup his investment. He accused Papi of defaming him and threatened to send him to court. The pair traded vulgar insults as tempers flared.

The Genesis Of The Issue

On Sunday, 15th January 2023, Appietus was interviewed on Citi TV and revealed that he had made a lot of money from digitalizing songs like Mugyebaya, Azonto Fiesta and other legendary songs. Appietus mentioned that a white man from Israel introduced him to digitalization.

The producer said he gave the man his songs to put on digital platforms and mentioned that he made thousands of dollars from monetizing the songs.

Bulldog saw the interview and angrily charged at Appietus in a Facebook post. The Bullhause Entertainment boss said the songs the producer monetized were co-produced by his label. Bulldog wrote:

You have been feeding your family and yourself with our investments for almost 10 years by selling 5Five songs — executive produced and promoted by Bullhaus Entertainment on digital platforms globally without our permission.

Fans Weigh In On The Issue

effahksakyi wrote:

Telling legendary appiatus you gave him the most hit song is madness,,,, Daddy Lumba won’t say that

lovemelanin2022 commented:

But this shows they didn't respect appietus as a producer

balljosh20 was not pleased with the insults:

Appietud paa at ur age u they insult small boy say in mother

