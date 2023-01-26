Black Sherif is on the bill to perform at the Wireless Festival concert which takes place on 7th July 2023 and ends on 9th July 2023 at Finsbury Park, London

The Ghanaian rapper/singer will be performing alongside big international artistes like 50 Cent, Lil Tjay and Popcaan at the three-day event

Many Ghanaians expressed excitement when they noticed Black Sherif was on the official list of artistes who were to perform at the concert

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, is set to perform at the prestigious Wireless Festival in the UK. The three-day concert, which takes place at Finsbury Park, London, has a plethora of international acts on the bill.

Black Sherif To Perform Alongside 50 Cent, Popcaan And Others At Wireless Festival Photo Source: Black Sherif on Twitter, Getty Images (Credit: Alexander Tamargo)

Source: UGC

The concert kicks off on Friday, 7th July 2023 and ends on Sunday, 9th July 2023. The much-anticipated show, is expected to be an exciting one, as the artiste lineup features a plethora of internationally recognized musicians.

Day 1, has stars like Metro Booming, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, TBA, Lancey Foux, Ken Carson, and Destroy Lonely. Day 2's lineup has the likes of Travis Scott, Bryson Tiller, JoeyBa$$ and Flo.

The organizers of the show saved the best for the last, with Day 3's lineup having Ghana's very own, Black Sherif, 50 Cent, Lil Durk, Popcaan, Lil Tjay, Dexta Daps and Dreya Mac.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many Ghanaians were extremely excited upon seeing Blacko in the lineup and expressed gratitude to the organizers of the show for putting him on such a massive platform.

Ghanaians Express Excitement Over Black Sherif's International Appeal

BlackoCharts said:

First Ghanaian Artist to Grace the stage

shipitin_ commented:

RAS Blacko dey spoil there give we waaa ooo

PapaOdefo wrote:

Big win for respect. You will keep shinning. Blacko ✌

princeagyapon also wrote:

Sherif for look sharp then grab some collabo wit the voice of the streets

Popcaan links up with Black Sherif in Accra

In another story, Popcaan linked up with Black Sherif in Ghana and in a video, he was spotted jamming to the Ghanaian star's tune, Wasteman.

The video sparked reactions on social media as fans were excited to see the two talented musicians together and hoped for a collaboration.

The pair met at Cheddar's luxurious, Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites in Osu.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh