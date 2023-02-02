Wealthy businessman Osei Kwame Despite celebrated his 61st birthday on February 2, 2023, in grande style

As part of celebrations to mark his special day, he invited friends and family to his exquisite mansion to enjoy the day with him

A video of his family and friends singing the Happy Birthday song for him has surfaced online

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Wealthy Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite marked his 61st birthday in style as he was surrounded by friends and family at his lavish mansion.

Osei Kwame Despite and his friends. Photo Source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

In the video that has surfaced online, members of the East Legon Executive club, which Despite is a part of, were captured together with his family and friends singing the 'Happy Birthday' song for him.

Clad in white outfits, they sang with so much happiness and Despite stood in their midst beaming with smiles.

His best friend and business partner Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, walked up to him and he raised his hand in the air as the singing was ongoing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the videos of friends and family singing for Osei Kwame Despite

Birthday wishes continue to come through for Despite, as others also react to the video

Meanwhile, more birthday blessings and messages are pouring in for the wealthy Ghanaian business mogul as he turned a year older.

kwabena_fianku_awuku remarked:

Abeiku santana dier.. eeeii

ska_vibes said:

Abeiku santana'

real_cardial remarked:

Ei Abeiku. Hmmmm. Way3 ade3 mmom

vinichi71 said:

Happy birthday daddy despite, your kind is hard to find

wiz_spank commented:

Abeiku Santana wopre dodo lol WKHKYD

Video of Special Ice CEO Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong watching Ghana Vs Portugal game on a huge screen goes viral

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong followed the Ghana Vs Portugal game with his rich friends who are members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

They watched the game on a giant flat-screen television inside his plush mansion as wined and dined with a buffet of food and a variety of drinks.

The video has stirred massive reactions on social media as many admire the gargantuan tv screen in his plush mansion.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh