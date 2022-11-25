Wealthy business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and his friends from the East Legon Executive Fitness Club have gotten the internet buzzing with how they enjoyed the match between Ghana and Portugal

Videos of them watching the game on a huge flatscreen television while enjoying some sumptuous meals have surfaced on the internet

Many Ghanaians have reacted to how some of the wealthy men in the society enjoy their World Cup matches

Special Ice CEO, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, invited his friends from the East Legon Executive Fitness Club to his plush mansion to watch the game between Ghana and Portugal on November 24, 2022.

Watching the game on a giant flat screen tv while munching on some sumptuous meals, they enjoyed the match in grand style.

Videos capturing their reactions while watching the match have sparked reactions on social media, as some blame their wealth as the basis for how they behaved during the course of the match.

According to some Ghanaian fans, they were surprised they could eat while watching the heated game. Netizens were also taken aback by how they jubilated when the Balck Stars scored a goal during the course of the game.

Watch more videos from Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's mansion:

glittery_speckles:

Rich people can’t even shout

maame_korea:

They were eating on top...they have him ooo....Guess they couldn't finish it

jib_carter:

Oh ok, so these are the East Legon old men they’ve been talking about. Nice nice

efyya_konadu:

So they were eating errrrr ..

shuuga22:

The people in this room alone can change the living conditions for Ghanaians. We don’t need no prez for that

efya_skills:

Sika mp3 dede ampa… they can’t even shout properly

ninsonyaaadom:

How can I join the club pls? Or me yare

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghana met Portugal on November 24, 2022 for their first game at the FIFA World Cup 2022, and the Black Stars lost their opponent in a 3-2 neck-and-neck match.

One highlight from the match that hit many Ghanaians was the penalty which was accepted by the referee who officiated the match, Ismail Elfath.

Many people have taken to social media to express their displeasure as others also entered the direct message of the former Manchester United player to rain their frustrations on him

