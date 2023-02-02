The chief executive officer of Despite Media, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, is a year older today, February 2, 2023

The young-looking Ghanaian millionaire and his handsome sons looked dapper in their stylish clothes for his birthday celebrations

Ghanaian dignitaries including former footballer Sammy Kufour graced the star-studded event in style

The chief executive officer of Despite Media, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite is sixty-one years old today, February 2, 2023, and the style icon has impressed with his looks.

Kennedy Osei, Ernest Ofori Osei, and other sons of Despite. source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian business mogul looked dapper in a stylish shirt and perfect-fit trousers for the birthday celebration.

The handsome Children of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite

The handsome and highly fashionable sons of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Saahene Osei, and Ernest Ofori Osei looked dapper in designer outfits.

Saahene Osei wore an all-white look styled with black and white sneakers serving us with his signature haircut.

The young model, Ernest Ofori Osei wore a red and white polo shirt styled with white trousers and expensive sneakers.

Ghanaian lawyer Kennedy Osei models in a two-piece outfit

Ghanaian lawyer and the general manager of Despite Media Kennedy Osei wore a custom-made outfit by his lovely wife Tracy Osei for his father's birthday celebrations.

The father-of-twin looked dashing in his designer shoes and sunglasses while walking confidently with the head of productions at United Television, Roger Quartey.

