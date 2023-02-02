Businessman and CEO of Despite group of companies, Osei Kwame Despite, celebrates his 61st birthday

The celebration began with a display of a fleet of cars and merry songs being sung to the business mogul

He visited former President Kufuor as part of his celebration and was seen kneeling down and receiving blessings from him

Osei Kwame Despite, Ghana's businessman and millionaire, widely known for his humble personality and philanthropic work celebrated his birthday on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Despite is the founder of the Despite Group of Companies, which includes companies in various industries such as media, real estate, and hospitality.

He is one of Ghana's most successful and wealthiest individuals, but his fame extends beyond just his wealth. He has marked his birthday celebrations with philanthropic and charity works as well as a display of cars and other assets.

Osei Kwame Despite visits Kuffuor and shows humility by bowing down before him

Source: Instagram

He has earned a reputation for being humble and down-to-earth and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. As part of his birthday celebration, he visited former President John Agyekum Kufuor where he knelt down to show his respect and appreciation. This act of humility was seen by many as a reflection of Despite's character and generated a lot of positive attention and admiration from the public.

Netizens reacted to the humble gesture:

omor_chuks commented:

Show respect to your senior, no matter your level in life.

gloria_glory89 commented:

This man is soo humble God bless you with long life Despite

lajulajaa_5 commented:

The beauty of respecting elders INSPITE of how rich you are VERY CLEARLY EXHIBITED May the young look and learn

amaachiaaofori commented:

This is what is call humility to the highest standard!! A well respected President!!

calebowusu_gh commented:

Obiaa wo ne master

Osei Kwame Despite celebrates birthday

In another publication by YEN.com.gh , the businessman and his friends, mainly members of the East Legon Executive Men's Fitness Club planned some activities at Peduase.

Ahead of the main celebration, the group converged at the house of Special Ice owner Ernest Ofori Sarpong to have a mini party. Despite has never disappointed Ghanaians in hosting one of the best birthday celebrations in the country.

