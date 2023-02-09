Nana Agradaa has caused a frenzy on social media after a video of her showing off her lavish cars popped up

Dressed in all-white, she was captured singing to Czar and Ofori Amponsah's 'Araba Lawson' while shaking her bum and whining her waist

Many Ghanaians have reacted as they laugh at the hilarious video of the celebrated woman of God

Founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua, well known as Nana Agradaa has shown that she cannot be fazed by the problems she goes through.

The embattled traditionalist who converted into a pastor was captured singing and dancing to old-school Ghanaian circular music.

While singing happily to Czar's Araba Lawson song, which features Ofori Amponsah, she stepped out of her exquisite mansion and began to walk through her car park, showing off the cars she owns.

As she is affectionately called by many of her ardent followers, Mama Pat was spotted wearing a white skirt and a white top. The front part of her outfit had sparkling elements that added some exceptional touch to her look.

Watch a video of Agradaa in a happy mood showing off her cars.

Ghanaians react to video of Nana Agradaa singing and dancing while flaunting her luxury cars

erfya__boatemaa said:

Mede3 am tired oo eeeii

chieff_gardener remarked:

Why say all the cars for the house be DV plated

afia_sheedah stated:

Eeiii...hmmm..... kyeres3 I don’t know what to say

pearls__cuisine remarked:

Alaba Lawson nalaaa

offeibeas_fashion said:

Eiiii sofo maame who never sings Christian songs dabiaa as)k) nkoaaa

ch.ichi8571 said:

Our last capo

stephanieabenanketia remarked:

Doctor nu daben? Eiiiiii

miss_dickson_01 stated:

Aww, God Prophetess Asem ni

shezkayla18204 said:

med) no rof

moniqque00 said:

Dis woman doesn’t have a problem oooo

lurebykorkor said:

Walahi, she's always .against lyrics nkwaaa .i like her

Agradaa flaunts money in video

In October 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that the repented priestess was captured flaunting money bundles in a video in a quest to allegedly fraud her church members.

The video went viral after it was reported that Nana Agradaa allegedly took money from her church members during an all-night service hoping to multiply their returns.

Unfortunately, that did not happen as the church members stormed the church premises to demand their money.

