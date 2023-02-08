Berla Mundi has caused a frenzy online after a video of her teaching Jordin Sparks Azonto surfaced on the internet

Dress in almost matching outifts, Berla took over the dancefloor to demonstrate the moves as Jordin watched and followed her lead

The video has got many people talking as Ghanaians hail Berla Mundi and admire the cute video

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has caused a stir online after she was caught teaching American singer Jordin Sparks some Azonto dance moves in a viral video.

Berla Mundi teaches Jordin Sparks Azonto

Dressed in almost matching outfits, the two ladies wore blue jeans and a jacket to match it since the weather was cold in that region.

Berla began to make the Azonto dance moves as Jordin watched and tried to copy her moves. In some few seconds, Jordin was able to dance Azonto like a true Ghanaian.

Berla Mundi interviews Jordin Sparks

Meanwhile, Miss Mundi hinted that she paid the 'No Air' hitmaker a visit at her home/studio in California for an interview.

She revealed that the interview was made possible through the hardworking team of reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

Below is a carousel post of moments when Ghana's berla Mundi met America's Jordin Sparks.

Reactions from Ghanaians as Berla Mundi interviews top American musician

gloriaosarfo:

Congratulations sweedy, conquer the world ❤

thinkmahogany:

@mombymarion remember how I would be blasting No Air and Tattoo back to back from the car to the house non-stop! I loved my @jordinsparks days!!! @stonebwoy always knows! He is a legend.

chichi.yakubu:

I see you oh girl am so proud of you and cheering you on over here

giovani.caleb:

My dance lessons are paying off. Proud of you see you back in class soon.

ayisha_yakubuu:

Can’t wait to see it

theanitaerskine:

This is MARVELOUS!!!!!!!!! We can’t wait!!!!

miss_ashong:

@cnn @cnnafrica Have you met @berlamundi?

the_real_tottijhay:

True definition of wonders shall never end Berla the dance teacher

ghazyben:

Stonebwoy is past and gone. When you go there, be promoting the young and talented and stop forcing Stonebwoy on everyone.

panghun_stores:

Eeeei she who is teaching someone ooJordin Sparks' priceless reaction after meeting Stonebwoy goes viral

Jordin Sparks overjoyed as she meets Stonebwoy

Jordin Sparks got so excited when she met Stonebwoy for the first time; her reaction sparked massive reactions online.

In the trending video, she was captured opening her arms and beaming with smiles the moment she spotted Stonebwoy walking into her direction in a room.

The video got many Ghanaians anticipating a new song from the duo.

