Nana Ama Strong, the baby mama of Strongman burner has turned heads on social media as she flaunted her fine legs in pictures

She was spotted wearing a long-sleeved shirt, her makeup was flawless, and her hairstyle was perfectly done

Many people have showered her with birthday wishes as she marks her special day with gorgeous photos

Nana Ama Strong, the baby mama of Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner, celebrated her birthday on February 8, 2023, and she dropped ravishing photos to mark her special day.

She was captured slaying in a long-sleeved white shirt that had stylish buttons. She flaunted her fine leg in the pictures as she wore no pair of trousers or skirt to pair with the shirt.

Her curly frontal lace wig was in a bun; to add style, two hair strands were placed on each side of her face. Her edges were perfectly curled and neatly laid.

She accessorised her look by wearing several rings on her finger and a sparkling wristwatch. She gave different poses while seated on the grey couch.

Writing a befitting caption under the post, she thanked God for seeing her through another year.

Below is a carousel post of Nana Ama Strong's birthday pictures.

Well-wishers celebrate Nana Ama Strong as she marked her birthday

sistersandybiy3guy said:

Happy birthday to u my beautiful sister. Love u ❤️❤️

she_loves_stonebwoyb remarked:

Happy birthday good soul. Age with grace dear. ❤️

lauraowusu1 said:

It's the 3rd slide for me ... God bless you

goddeyburner stated:

Happy Birthday Queen of the Empire ❤️

nana_ama_cookie remarked:

Blessed Happy Birthday Twinny God bless you for all u do for my Sis @simonaoseistrong

efya_kordie commented:

Happy birthday Simona maame…grow and glow in graceGod bless your new age…

tracy.danso.161 stated:

Happy Birthday Simona Maame. God bless you❤️

ephiya_glow commented:

Nana Ama Fameye(in dad's voice)..you're dripping in Glory, happiest birthday hun, love you from afar

Source: YEN.com.gh