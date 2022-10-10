Video of Ghanaian fetish priestess-turned-pastor, Nana Agradaa, flaunting GH₵ 200 notes has surfaced online

The video was the ad which was played during a church service announcing that there would be a doubling of offertory during an all-night service on October 7, 2022

In the video, she hinted that the money would only be legible to church members who show up that night and urged people to be in attendance

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian fetish priestess-turned-pastor Nana Agradaa is again in the news for allegedly scamming her church members.

Nana Agradaa preaching in church, Ghana cedis, church members of Heaven Way Photo credit: @nana_agrada_original/Instagram, Richard Darko/Getty Images, @famebugs

Source: Instagram

In a video that formed the basis for the scam, she urged her church members to come for an all-night at her church situated at Weija on October 7, 2022.

According to her church members, the video was played on a giant screen at church, and it sought to announce to the congregation that there would be a doubling of their offertory after the all-night service.

Flaunting bundles of GH₵ 200 notes in a video, she told her church members that the money was proof that their money would be doubled.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She hinted that the month is a transformation month for her followers and that if they need any form of finance to support their businesses, the all-night is the venue for them to do so.

She then went on to count the bundles of cash to assure her people that it was truly GH₵ 3 billion worth of cash she was donating to the welfare of her people.

Nana Agradaa Allegedly Scams Church Members And Runs Away With Their Money, Video Surfaces

A video circulating on social media alleges that Ghanaian fetish priestess turned pastor has scammed her church members after asking them to present various amounts of money so she could double it for them.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @famebugs had members of the female pastor's church, Heaven Way, trooping the church premises waiting to get their money back.

Many who saw the post refused to hold back their opinions. At the time of this publication, over 1,800 reactions and close to 150 comments have been racked up.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh