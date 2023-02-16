Trending video features the actors, Yaw Dabo and Moesha Boduong dancing and enjoying each other's company

Yaw Dabo wh,o had the curvy actress and social media personality sitting on his lap, was all smiles

Fans have reacted to the video, which has been making waves online and causing a massive reaction

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has been trending in the past few hours after he was sighted in a video getting a lap dance from curvy and endowed actress Moesha Boduong.

Yaw Dabo was visibly happy to have Moesha dance with him in the video. Despite the height difference between the two, they showed that good dance moves do not necessarily depend on one's height.

Dabo, known for his comedic roles in movies, brought his signature sense of humour to the video, and Moesha matched his energy step for step.

Yaw Dabo was very happy to receive a lap dance from Moesha Boduong

Source: Instagram

The duo's chemistry was palpable, and they enjoyed each other's company. Moesha, known for her acting skills and stunning beauty, showed a different side of herself in the video, proving that she can let loose and have fun.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Yaw Dabo, smiling and enjoying the dance, sat comfortably on a couch and enjoyed the dance from Moesha. Yaw, Dabo has been having a lot of fun lately.

From visiting the former president of Ghana, his excellency John Agyekum Kufuor and the Ghanaian business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite, he has also been entertaining his fans.

Moesha, on the other hand, seems happy and back on social media for good after her prolonged abstinence from social media activities.

The entertaining duo are making their fans happy and hoping to see more rib-cracking videos from them.

Watch the video of Yaw Dabo and Moesaha Boduong dancing below

Afia Schwarzenegger dissociates herself from Moesha Boduong

In another publication by YEN.com.gh , Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Afia Schwarzenegger revealed that she had disassociated herself from Moesha Boduong after her recent interview.

The mother-of-twin boys, Valentina Agyeiwaa, begged her former friend Moesha to seek divine healing and stay away from her family. Afia Schwarzenegger revealed that Moesha Boduong has not shown appreciation after paying her medical bills.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh