US-based Ghanaian comedian, Michael Blackson, in a TikTok video, took Ghanaian music to the world as he jammed to a Ghanaian afrobeats song with Shaquille O'Neal

The affable comedian and the basketball legend did a dance he called the HeBeechDance, a blend of traditional African moves and hip-hop dances

The pair moved their feet to the song excitedly, putting smiles on the faces of many Ghanaians

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson and former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, have taken the internet by storm with their latest video that shows the duo dancing to a Ghanaian afrobeats song.

The video has excited many fans who have been eagerly sharing it on social media, hailing the pair's dance moves as impressive and entertaining.

Michael Blackson Dances To Ghanaian Tunes With Shaquille O'Neal

In the video, Michael Blackson, and Shaquille O'Neal, can be seen dancing to the popular Ghanaian song "Girls Girls" by Ghanaian artiste, Gambo. The two stars, who are both known for their larger-than-life personalities, can be seen busting a move in the streets, with Blackson leading the way.

Shaquille O'Neal, who has never been shy about his love for music and dancing, seemed to be thoroughly enjoying himself in the video. The former NBA star, also known for his impressive size and stature, effortlessly kept up with Blackson's moves, proving that he could hold his own on the dancefloor.

The video has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with fans praising the duo for their impressive dance skills and fun-loving personalities. Many have also expressed their admiration for Ghanaian music and culture, with some even going as far as to say that they will be adding 'Girls Girls' to their playlist.

Fans Admire Michael Blackson And Shaquille O'Neal

Theo Laza commented:

Shaq makes me almost didn’t recognize Micheal lack because Mic looks so small!

M. Pinder wrote:

if Shaq goes ti ghana I would love to see that he's a really Kool guy

Tscorpio46 said:

Mr. Blackson always sharp. I love the coat

Michael Blackson Buys Out Tomato Sellers; Tells Them To Go Home And Rest

In another story, Michael Blackson, met two tomato sellers by the roadside and decided to buy all the tomatoes on sale.

Michael asked how much the items cost and gave them a cash equivalent of it without taking any and told them to go home and rest.

The kind gesture pleased the women greatly as they thanked Michael and showered him with praise.

Source: YEN.com.gh