Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Afia Schwarzenegger has disassociated herself from Moesha Boduong after her recent interview

The mother-of-twin boys, Valentina Agyeiwaa begged her former friend to seek divine healing and also stay away from her family

Afia Schwarzenegger revealed that Moesha Boduong has not shown appreciation after paying her medical bills

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Afia Schwarzenegger replied to Moesha Boduong in a long Instagram post.

Earlier, socialite and actress Moesha Boduong revealed that most celebrities and close friends have given false information about her health conditions to the public including Afia Schwarzenegger.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Moesha Boduong look stunning together. sources: @queenafiaschwarzenegger @moeshaboduong

The mother of twins who claimed to have paid the socialite's hospital bills shared a video on Instagram captioned,

I don't lie about people I helped...I pray you get genuine help since every little thing you do confirms what the Doctors told me,in the presence of @nanaakuaaddo ,@tracey_boakye @amrichie and some of your relatives.

If not for your sickness I would have beaten the out of you the day you slapped me.since you won't listen to all I told you back door.. Let me do it Publicly

Moesha take my name out of your mouth... take my daughter's name out of your mouth!!! A COMMON THANK YOU WILL GO A LONG WAY!!!!

You didn't and can't take care of @penalistic_pena as speculated, so let her name rest. Finally I paid the doctors that diagnosed you so you can't change the narrative for some of us.

Instead of you being desperate to change the narrative... I pray you genuinely seek christ, and he will perfect your healing. I still love you, BUT from a distance. I deserve some peace.

Some social media users have commented on Afia's post,

elliot.quist.146

This lady really need help

thenaana_pee

Peace be unto u ma’am ❤️

yboakyewa

Afia is a good person she protects her Friends Dasooooor.

crison_logah

Pls Afia u know yur sis moesha x still not fit so please forgive her and and just let it go ❤️

carlyster

God bless you for your kind heart. You’re a blessing

s_love_mrs_tracy_badu_ntiamoah

She is Moro ,don't mind her mum

Afia Schwar Calls on Ghanaians to Keep Moesha In Prayers As Her Condition Gets Worse

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afia Schwar, a Ghanaian actress who has pleaded with her followers and all Ghanaians to remember Moesha Boduong in their prayers.

Once more, Moesha has made a number of statements that have been characterized as being illogical in the media.

This all began with a lengthy comment she left beneath an Instagram image by the actress Sandra Ankobiah. Afia Schwar believes that Ghanaians should remember Moesha in their prayers as she has received criticism.

