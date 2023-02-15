The entertaining scenes from the actors' and bloggers' football competitions have been the talk of the internet

Akrobeto's presence got the fans chanting his name as they were overly excited to see him present

Kumawood stars like Agya Koo and Dr Likee were present to support and compete with the bloggers

Fans of Ghanaian actor Akwasi Boadi also known as Akrobeto were thrilled to see him join in the highly anticipated match between actors and bloggers.

The match, which took place on valentine's day, was the talk of the day and social media, and the presence of the likes of Agya Koo added to the excitement.

The celebrity football gala at the Breman Astroturf was meant to spread love on valentine's day.

Akroberto, who was ready for the occasion, was already dressed in his yellow jersey and accompanied by colleague actors. His fans mobbed him as they made efforts to take pictures with him.

His energy and enthusiasm on the pitch were infectious, and he had the fans cheering him on every step of the way.

Akrobeto's reception proves that Ghanaians still remember his contribution to the movie and entertainment industry.

Netizens react to snippets of the Celebrity gala:

nanaboateng579 commented:

They will murder you guys

erica.amu.One commented:

I went my brother to join pls

lauraowusu1 commented:

@erica.amu.1, you want him to join a dm dabo

usty_brobb_ commented:

Nana Yeboah won't kill

kwekumorgan_ commented:

I didn't comment about Nana Yeboah because I don't want trouble this early morning

nukkyofficial commented:

See, I'm smiling. Just love when there's unity among these people

_numberzofficial commented:

This is what they should be doing and stop the alleged juju things

