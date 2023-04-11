Business entrepreneur Victoria Lebene's foundation decided to put smiles on the face of a single mother taking care of five children

The Lebenam Foundation embarked on cheerful Easter donations to the needy in some communities

A single mother with five children was the first person to receive Victoria Lebene's generosity this Easter

Easter is a time to reflect and celebrate with our loved ones. Victoria Lebene, leading her foundation, The Lebenam Foundation, marked the occasion with a charity donation.

Victoria Lebene and her crew visited the family at Kwabenya Abuom on Good Friday. They went bearing many gifts for the family to enjoy.

The woman with five children, including two who are in senior high school, was grateful for the financial relief.

Victoria Lebene gifts struggling family cash and clothes on Good Friday Photo Credit: Instagram/@vicorialebenee

According to the woman, who is known as Mama, she used to manage a thriving food business which collapsed after she took up all .

Mama mentioned that since her husband lost his job as a security man, she has had to take up all the responsibilities of managing the home, which has crippled her business. Mama explained to Victoria Lebene:

"Life has been very difficult. My finances are very bad. Sometimes, we go to bed hungry. I struggle to take care of my children's school fees. Their father used to help, but since he lost his job, I've been the only one taking care of them."

