Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey honoured his late Black Stars colleague Christian Atsu after scoring in an English Premier League game

Partey scored the first goal as Arsenal came back from two goals down to defeat Bournemouth 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium

The midfielder removed his shirt to reveal a touching message he had written on his inner shirt, which celebrated Atsu

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has paid a touching tribute to his late Black Stars colleague Christian Atsu.

Atsu died in Turkey after a devastating earthquake struck parts of the country on Monday, February 6, 2023. He was declared dead on February 18 after his body was retrieved from the rubble.

Thomas Partey has honoured Christian Atsu after scoring in Arsenal's win Photo source: @entamoty

Source: Instagram

Partey scores for Arsenal and mourns Atsu

Partey, the deputy captain of the Black Stars, scored in Arsenal's win over Bournemouth in their Premier League game on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Partey's goal, scored in the 62nd minute, rallied Arsenal from two goals down to win 3-2. After scoring, Partey pulled his shirt to reveal a message on the inner shirt. The message read:

"Rest well Christian Atsu."

Watch a video of Partey's goal and celebration of Atsu

Kudus honours Atsu with a superb goal for Ajax, video warms hearts

Earlier, Mohammed Kudus had celebrated his late Black Stars colleague after scoring for Ajax two weeks ago.

Kudus, who scored a superb free kick in Ajax's 4-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam, dedicated his goal to Atsu by revealing a message under his jersey.

His gesture came just about 24 hours after the Hatayspor midfielder was found dead under the rubble of the Turkey earthquake.

