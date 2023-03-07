Ghana marked 66 years of its independence with parades held on March 6 across the length and breadth of the country

In photos online, a cultural troupe in Adaklu stunned many people at the parade grounds as they marched with a crocodile

The crocodile led the march when the cultural troupe took to the field to march in observance of the special day

Ghana on Monday March 6, marked 66 years as an independent state with merry-making and independence parades held across various parts of the country.

Symbolic of such parades is having groups and representatives of various occupations march to mark the day.

A crocodile takes part in Independence Day parade service Photo credit:www.graphic.com.gh

In the Volta Region, Adaklu to be specific where the main Independence anniversary parade was held, a cultural troupe caused a stir after it took a crocodile along with them during the march past

Photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Graphic.com.gh showed the little crocodile with the members of the cultural troupe as they thrilled the attendees who looked on in awe.

Van Vicker shares a throwback photo of him on Independence Day

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian actor and academician Van Vicker, has got people talking on social media with a 1993 picture he took in high school in Ghana.

In the picture, the handsome-looking actor was wearing sunglasses, which appears to be his favourite thing, while he posed for the iconic photo with one of his friends.

Van Vicker, who shared the picture on March 6, 2023, revealed that the photo was taken exactly 30 years ago, in 1993, to mark Ghana's Independence Day.

"Happy Independence Day. The picture attached was taken on Independence Day 1993, Mafantsipim School, Cape Coast, Ghana. God Bless Our Homeland Ghana," Van Vicker said in the caption of the picture on his Instagram handle.

GIS observe Ghana Day

Also, some young pupils of Ghana International School (GIS) have earned admiration online with their celebration of Ghana Day at school.

As part of Ghana's Independence Day celebrations every year, schools and other institutions use the month of March to showcase the culture and other things from the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh