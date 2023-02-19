Black Stars forward Mohammed Kudus has paid a special tribute to the late Ghana international, Christian Atsu.

Atsu died in Turkey after a devastating earthquake struck parts of the country on Monday, February 6, 2023. He was declared dead on February 18, after his body was retrieved from the rubble.

Many tributes have been pouring in since Atsu's body was found. Kudus happens to be the latest Ghana star on the long list.

Mohammed Kudus dedicated his latest goal to Christian Atsu Photo source: @ajaxfc

Kudus dedicates freekick goal for Ajax to Atsu

The prolific Kudus played and scored superb freekick in Ajax Amstertdams 4-0 thumping of Saprta Rotterdam. He dedicated his goal to he memory of Atsu.

After scoring the goal in the 84th minute, Kudus removed his jersey to reveal an inscription on his undershirt which read “RIP Atsu”.

Source: YEN.com.gh