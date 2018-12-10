Who is a Christian according to the Bible? Top 10 qualities

Discover how the Bible defines a Christian from this article. Billions of people worldwide are Christians, and they are divided into numerous denominations. The doctrines (practices and beliefs) Christians learn slightly vary from denomination to another. Below is the standard view of who is a Christian, according to the Bible.

Christianity is a monotheistic religion whereby devotees worship one God. It is among the most popular religions worldwide. To become a Christian, it is essential to understand this religion's basic beliefs and practices.

Who is a Christian in the Bible?

Some think Christians are people born in Christian families or nations and others think they are Jesus Christ's followers. The Bible defines a Christian as someone with a unique relationship with God. Below are the top 10 characteristics of a Christian, according to the Bible.

1. A Christian confesses that they have received salvation

You were included in Christ when you heard the gospel of salvation. — Ephesians 1:13

If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.— Romans 10:9-10

You get convicted of joining Christianity after hearing the gospel of salvation. In most churches, people repeat the repentance/salvation prayer after the preacher as a sign of accepting Jesus as their Lord and Savior. After receiving salvation, you are free of all sins you committed in the past and can call yourself a Christian.

2. A Christian has faith in God

Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen. — Hebrews 11:6

And without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is and that He is a rewarder of those who seek Him. — Hebrews 11:6

A Christian should believe God exists even though they do not see him. Faith is the core foundation of Christianity. Christians have faith that the Lord is with them in distress, pain, and suffering, and he will help them. It displeases God when you do not please him. Therefore, whatever you ask from God in prayer, believe that you have received it.

3. A Christian responds to God's calling

Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you; Before you were born, I sanctified you; I ordained you a prophet to the nations. — Jeremiah 1:5-7

Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow. — Isaiah 1:17

You do not have to be famous, rich, or powerful to receive God's calling. On the contrary, the Lord calls ordinary individuals who are ready to change their ways. He has a purpose for everyone's life despite their weaknesses. Therefore, do not let your flaws discourage you from responding to God’s calling.

4. A Christian leads a Holy lifestyle

Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ, for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. — Acts 2:38

But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control; against such things, there is no law. — Galatians 5:22-23

A Christian must repent sins and change their ways. Conversion is a Biblical term used to mean the change one undergoes upon receiving Christ. A Christian adopts a lifestyle that pleases the Lord. Your character must portray the fruits of the Holy Spirit.

5. A Christian is filled with the Holy Spirit

A person is not of Christ without the Holy Spirit of God in them. — Romans 8:9

Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God? You are not your own. — 1st Corinthians 6:19

You should repent, get saved, and be baptized before you receive the Holy Spirit. It is through Him that you can understand God's word and overcome temptations. Besides the fruits of the Holy Spirit, you will also receive His Gifts; wisdom, knowledge, faith, healing, interpreting tongues, speaking in tongues, prophecy, performing miracles, discerning spirits, and more

6. A Christian imitates Jesus Christ's life

You should be an imitator of me as I am of Jesus Christ. — 1st Corinthians 11:1

For you have been called for this purpose since Christ also suffered for you, leaving you an example for you to follow in His steps. — 1st Peter 2:21

Paul taught the church of Corinth to imitate Christ's life. Jesus cared for the sick, homeless, and hungry, comforted the bereaved, preached the true gospel, asked God to forgive those who crucified him, and more. Paul also showed people compassion and love, preached the true gospel, and forgave his persecutors.

7. A Christian believes in life after death

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. — John 3:16

All Christians should live in righteousness as they know that it is the only guarantee to eternal life in heaven. — Revelation 22:12-13

A Christian ought to believe that everyone will rise after death. Those who lead Holy lives will go to heaven, and sinners will go to hell. Christians should believe in the second coming of Jesus Christ. He will come to take the righteous ones to his Father in heaven. All Christians should live in righteousness because it is the only guarantee or ticket to eternal life in heaven.

8. A Christian worships one God

You shall have no other gods before me. — Exodus 20:3

You shall not make for yourself a carved image or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth. — Exodus 20:4

Christians should only believe in one God. The first commandment God gave Israelites was that they should not have any other gods apart from Him. God hates it when people worship celebrities, money, education, witchcraft, and other idols. He is the sole creator and sustainer of the entire universe. God wants you to worship and trust only Him in all situations.

9. A Christian believes in the Holy Trinity

For there are three that bear record in heaven, the Father, the Word, and the Holy Ghost: and these three are one. — 1st John 5:7

My prayer is not for them alone. I pray also for those who will believe in me through their message, that all of them may be one, Father, just as you are in me and I am in you. May they also be in us so that the world may believe that you have sent me. — John 17:20-21

A Christian should believe in the Holy Trinity. God is in three parts; God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. God the Father created the universe, including human beings. God the Son, Jesus Christ, came to earth and died on the cross to save the people from sin. God the Holy Spirit is manifested in Christians after baptism. Jesus Christ resurrected and left the Christians with the Holy Spirit as their helper after ascending to heaven.

10. A Christian teaches others the word of God

Go into all the world and proclaim the gospel to the whole creation. — Mark 16:15

All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work. — 2nd Timothy 3:15-17

Jesus commissioned his disciples to spread the word of God to all nations. They had already received the name Christians in Antioch by this time.Therefore, the true meaning of being a Christian is ministering God's word to others. Some people are gifted with the ability to preach, while others can teach the word of God.

Who is called a Christian?

A Christian is someone whose behaviour and heart reflect Jesus Christ's teachings.

What is the true definition of a Christian?

A true Christian is a person who has faith in God and follows Jesus Christ's teachings.

Who is a Christian, and what do they believe?

A Christian is a person who believes in and worships one God, the creator of heaven and earth.

What are the characteristics of a Christian?

A Christian confesses that they have received salvation.

A Christian has faith in God.

A Christian responds to God's calling.

A Christian worships one God.

A Christian believes in the Holy Trinity.

A Christian imitates Jesus Christ's life.

A Christian is filled with the Holy Spirit.

A Christian teaches others the word of God.

A Christian believes in life after death.

A Christian leads a Holy lifestyle.

Now that you know who is a Christian according to the Bible, practice what the word of God requires from you. A true Christian can be singled out from non-Christians by their deeds. The above qualities of a Christian make one stand out from non-believers.

