According to Pastor Eno Jerry, marriages are breaking apart because of certain characters and behaviours

She revealed that her marriage nearly went through a divorce because she was hot-tempered, stubborn, argumentative and very opinionated

According to her, many marriages citing irrevocable differences are a result of these attitudes

Pastor Eno Jerry, resident pastor of the Refreshing Point and wife of Pastor Jerry Eze (NSPPD converger), has pointed out some causes of the increasing rate of divorces in today's marriages.

According to the lady pastor, she once suffered from a similar fate until God gave her the wisdom to see the errors of her ways.

Pastor Jerry mentioned that she was very hot-tempered, opinionated and argumentative. She added that these things nearly destroyed her marriage.

Recounting her past on her talk show, Pastor Eno Jerry revealed that she picked these traits from her parents, so she did not know how damaging they were.

She added that many people praised her whenever she went on her usual tantrum until she met her husband, Pastor Jerry Eze - that was when he drew her attention to her destructive behaviour.

"I actually found out that I had a problem when I met my husband because I didn't know I had a problem. When I was arguing, people used to hail me for my arguing skills. I even had two people who wanted to sponsor me to read law because I could argue. So I thought it was a strength."

The founder of Women on Fire Network, an organisation dedicated to empowering and raising pastors' wives and women in ministry, pointed out that many marriages suffer today because of these character traits in one partner or both.

She pointed out that in the past, infidelity was the cause of many divorces. But now, couples cannot stand each other because of these minor things.

"Today, what is breaking homes is not as much as infidelity. The things that are breaking homes today are these little things. Anger, highly opinionated, disrespect, unforgiveness and assumptions. These things are eating into homes without you knowing. "

