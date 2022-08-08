Body enhancement procedures and medications have been a trendy topic for a long time in the entertainment industry, not excluding Ghana. Celebrities have an image to uphold and a brand to maintain, including their physical appearance.

Many celebrities have openly declared that they have undergone one or several cosmetic or plastic surgeries. A number of Ghanaian celebrities have shared that they mostly had their surgery not in Ghana but outside the country.

Below are some popular celebrities who have undergone one body enhancement procedure or the other.

1. Moesha Boduong

Actress and socialite, Moesha Boduong, shot into the limelight with her curvaceous body.

With her incredible body type, she won the hearts and eyes of many as she had an enviable body: slim waist, wide hips and huge backside.

After throwback photos and videos surfaced online, many began to question whether she attained such a phenomenal body by natural means or she enhanced it with procedures or medications.

After several speculations in the media, Moesha finally came out to address the rumours. In an interview on GHOne TV in August 2020, she admitted to having gone under the knife to achieve her looks.

On the show, she explained that she did a BBL, a procedure whereby fat is taken from parts of the body where one doesn't want it to be and transferred to other desirable body parts to achieve the desired shape.

2. Nana Ama McBrown Mensah

Kumawood actress, and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah recently topped trends and wowed many after revealing that she has also gone under the knife.

The host of one of the most-watched entertainment shows in Ghana United Showbiz hinted that she underwent the procedure because she was not happy about her fupa.

Many fervent followers of the actress noticed some changes in her body when she returned to the show in July 2022, about eight months after being away.

News of undergoing a cosmetic procedure broke when she was invited as a guest speaker for a seminar organised by Glitz Africa in Kumasi on August 1, 2022. Mrs McBrown Mensah confirmed that she did have a liposuction procedure done, and she is not ashamed to admit that she did.

“Liposuction, I am saying it and I am not shy because if you’re growing, and you are comfortable, and you have the resources and you are healthy, you will still need maintenance.”

Videos of Nana Ama McBrown Mensah speaking about why she underwent liposuction surgery.

3. Sista Afia

Versatile rapper and singer Sista Afia is one of the many celebrities in the country who have also enhanced their body to achieve the hourglass figure.

Even though she has not evidently revealed whether she has undergone a cosmetic procedure or not, recent photos of hers show she has enhanced her body.

The 'Asuoden' hitmaker has recently been posting revealing photos and flaunting her incredible hourglass figure. In June 2022, she shared some swimwear photos which set the internet ablaze.

From the comments section, many wondered whether it was she announcing her new enhanced body to her fervent followers since she has never dropped swimwear photos showing a lot of skin on her social media pages.

4. Kisa Gbekle

Ghanaian actress and socialite Kisa Gbekle also revealed that her huge backside and flat tummy were achieved through BBL surgery.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on ATUU in June 2022, she revealed that she spent over GH¢60,000 on cosmetic procedures to achieve the curvy body she has now.

She added that she underwent the cosmetic procedure because she had a saggy stomach which she wasn't happy about. She hinted that eating too much and pregnancy resulted in her having a saggy and protruding belly.

Watch the full interview below from 22 minutes.

5. Sandra Ankobiah

Lawyer, Entrepreneur, and Humanitarian, Sandra Ankobiah trended on social media during the lockdown period when the world was suffering a global pandemic, Covid-19.

She broke the internet with a TikTok video which was shared on her official Twitter page. Even though she has not opened up about undergoing BBL surgery to enhance her hourglass figure, before and after photos show evidence of undergoing such a procedure.

Below is the TikTok video that broke the internet in March 2020.

6. Fantana

In July 2022, Fantana was added to the list of celebrities to admit to undergoing cosmetic surgery.

The versatile Ghanaian rapper and singer, born Francine Koffie, in an interview with celebrity blogger, ZionFelix, said she underwent cosmetic surgery because she wasn't happy with how she looked.

The 25-year-old is proud of her recent BBL surgery; however, she is not ashamed to admit that she went under the knife to increase her backside and flatten her tummy.

“I have made myself look like what I feel comfortable in what I want to look like. If you don’t like something about yourself and you have the money to change it, you should just change it. I did what makes me happy."

In the same interview, she added that her body was already nice; however, she wanted to fix certain parts that she felt insecure about.

She lashed out at people who deny that they have undergone some form of procedure to achieve an hourglass figure and misled their followers that they used waist trainers and gyming to achieve that perfect look.

She noted that many of her followers are made up of young people, and she wouldn't want to lie or mislead them.

"In my case as a musician, people are always looking at me so I rather just fix anything that I can fix. I just enhanced it to make me curvier. I did it for myself, just to be able to feel more confident. Since I enhanced my body it has attracted men 10 times more."

Watch the video below.

7. Princess Shyngle

Gambian-born Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle, was one of the celebrities who was earlier known to have undergone cosmetic surgery when it was not yet popular in the country.

In 2015, the actress hinted that she had not undergone any surgery to shrink her waistline, even though it was evident that she had. She disclosed that her hourglass figure was entirely a result of waist training and being consistent with her healthy diet.

However, Princess Shyngle, in 2016, admitted to using the waist trainers for 20 hours daily to help trim her waistline.

She made a u-turn with an Instagram post in February 2019 that she had removed 5 of her ribs to achieve her hourglass figure.

Below is a recent video of Princess Shyngle showing incredible dance moves on TikTok while waist training and flaunting her hourglass figure.

8. Sefa

Ghanaian singer, Sefa has not admitted to having undergone surgery, however, many have compared her before and after and confirmed that she has undergone cosmetic surgery.

In an interview with media personality Delay on The Delay Show, which was aired on Jul 16, 2021, on YouTube, she asked her whether she has undergone any form of surgery to achieve her hourglass look. In response, Sefa said she hasn't done anything to her body, and neither has she gone under the knife.

Delay then went on to reveal the name of the doctor and the country, Dominican Republic, where she underwent the surgery. However, upon countless tries to get Sefa to speak the truth, she denied ever going under the knife.

Watch her interview with Delay below from 14:14 minutes.

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo Hails Ghanaian Doctors Who Performed Nana Ama McBrown's Liposuction Surgery

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, has praised the doctors who performed Nana Ama McBrown Mensah's liposuction surgery.

Speaking her truth on her entertainment show, United Showbiz on UTV, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah hinted that she is definitely aware of the physical changes that have taken place in her.

She explained that she has only undergone a liposuction procedure and nothing else, not even her backside or a tummy tuck.

