Entrepreneur and chef Kwame Biishville has made it his mission to put smiles on the faces of street children in Ghana

The owner of Ugly Chef, a private catering company, revealed in The Cedi Life show that charity has always been a hallmark of his family

Kwame said he decided to feed the streets directly after an investigation uncovered that monies meant for charity were going into their people's pockets

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kwame Annom Amfo-Akonnor shared that he is passionate about food and giving on The Cedi Life show with Kennedy Agyapong's daughters as they explore the life of famous young Ghanaians.

Speaking about his love for charity which earned him an ambassadorial role with the UN Refugee Agency on the LuQuLuQu campaign, Kwame noted that his childhood greatly influenced his devotion to helping the needy.

Kwame, popularly known as Bishville, serves gourmet meals, like creamy mashed potatoes and chicken, to street kids who otherwise could not have been able to afford the services, unlike his high-end clientele.

Meet Kwame Biishvile, the Celebrity Chef on a Mission to end Hunger in Ghana Photo source: The Cedi Life/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Sharing his motivations, he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I grew up in a family where giving back was a lot. I can't remember a point in my childhood when I lived with just my parents and my siblings. There was always somebody else.

"My parents actively took care of other people, either my cousins or friends. So it's just growing up watching my parents do that influenced me heavily. So I started giving back at a very young age."

According to Kwame, his decision to directly feed the street children was because of the misappropriation of funds by charity agencies.

He revealed that an investigation exposed NGOs that siphoned funds meant for needy children into their own pockets.

For Kwame, feeding the kids - directly - has been more impactful than making large donations to unscrupulous organisations that pry on the benevolence of the wealthy at the expense of the poor.

"An investigator in Ghana discovered some things about what my parents gave to orphanages. People were using it for personal gain and not giving it to the kids," he added. "So I decided to do something more impactful by going straight to the source, which was street kids."

Watch his interview below:

Kennedy Agyapong's daughters launch their own reality show, The Cedi Life

YEN.com.gh reported Christabel and Amanda Agyapong, daughters of Kennedy Agyapong, listing the names of their 20 siblings and leaving many people wowed by the Ghanaian politician's large family.

In the first episode of their reality show, Amanda and Christabel rattled off the names of their 20 siblings to the admiration of their views.

Many Ghanaians complimented the family for their unity and love.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh