Nollywood actor, Artus Frank, has blasted critics of his wife’s look on social media

The movie star shared photos of himself with his wife and made it clear that he did not marry her age but married someone he was pleased with

A number of netizens took to Frank’s comment section to react after he put his wife’s critics on blast

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Liberian Nollywood actor Artus Frank has made the news after he took to social media to defend his wife.

The movie star shared recent photos of himself with his wife alongside another throwback photo of them together on his official Instagram page.

Artus then accompanied the photos with a caption, blasting people who had criticised his wife’s older appearance.

Actor Artus Frank slammed critics of his wife's appearance. Photos: @Iamartusfrank

Source: UGC

The film star told people to leave his wife alone. He also added that he did not marry her age but someone he was pleased with.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Artus noted that their 20-year relationship is not the same as a 20-day relationship.

In his words:

“Leave my wife's name out of your mouths! I did not marry AGE! I married a WOMAN in whom I am well pleased with. #20yearsIsNot20days.”

See his post below:

Netizens react as Artus Frank blasts people criticising his wife’s appearance

Shortly after the Nollywood actor shared his post, it went viral on social media and got a lot of netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

aminatbabalola75:

“Nothing is wrong with her nah, 20yrs of marriage no be moi moi ooo.. she even looks so good sef.”

_mobola60:

“Social media has crates unrealistic standards of beauty such that when people see normal people aging naturally they are quick to shame them. All I see is the both of them aging gracefully plus people should learn to be kind. You really don’t know what they have been through or are going through.”

misspattygh:

“Most younger women without makeup or Instagram filter won’t dare compete with this natural beauty. She’s gorgeous.”

eliasamusa:

“They want you to leave her so they can come and marry you with their bad characters.. They can't even make a good wife for just 3 months.”

estyub:

“How can one see this beauty and call her old , is it because she has given birth , enjoy the wife of youth pay less attention to backbiters.”

Jm.superbwears:

“She's very beautiful, natural and looks calm.. Besides,a marriage of 20yrs should be respected and emulated.. God bless you madam!”

Celestine Donkor shares throwback photo and story with her husband

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ghanaian gospel artiste Celestine Donkor spoke about how she met her husband and why every woman should pray for such a man for marriage.

She disclosed in an interview that she met her husband online and had dated him for almost a year before they officially met. She added that he had been a supporter and her strength on many occasions and would wish for no other person than him every time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng