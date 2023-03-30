Ghanaian Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has posted a video of her husband, Frank, her first daughter and newly born baby in the latest video

The actress flaunted her family while admiring the beautiful family time and wrote a lovely caption for the video

Her fans reacted to the video, stating how lucky she is for having such a beautiful family and a loving husband

Ghanaian Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye posted a beautiful family moment between her husband and children and has caused a stir with the video.

The proud wife and mother of three does not cease to put smiles on her followers' faces as she continuously flaunts them on social media.

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye flaunted her beautiful children and husband in her latest video Photo source: @tracey_boakye

Her followers have always felt inspired by her journey through movies, relationships and family. They are motivated and hopeful for similar happy life if they emulate her and follow her path.

In the trending Instagram video, her husband lay in bed with her newly born baby and first daughter.

She wrote a beautiful caption for the post, saying:

When you put your trust in the Almighty God, there’s nothing he cannot do for you. Trust in the Lord our God and savior .

Watch Tracey Boakye's video of her husband and children below:

Fans reacted to Tracey Boakye's video of her husband and children

johnasantemusic commented:

Is God not Amazing...more blessings for you and your lovely Family Mrs Nstiamoah❤️

larbidorothy commented:

I'm so happy for you Sis cos you're blessed❤️

tracey_boakye_piesie commented:

Double blessings falling on you everyday dear tap into your blessings hun

