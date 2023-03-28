A young lady has thrilled netizens with her exciting dance moves in a TikTok video

The 21-second video which has gone haywire captures the young lady shaking her behind as she jammed to a popular Nigerian tune

Netizens who reacted to the video were left in awe with many confessing that she is really beautiful

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has turned heads on social media with her captivating dance and catwalk moves.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the young lady @akosuafrimpomaa317 flaunting her impressive physique and behind as she did some nice catwalk moves.

After admiring herself for a brief moment, she opted to show her dancing skills.

This time she wiggled her waist and backside in sync with Boy Spyce's popular banger "Carry Me Go” which was being played in the background.

The lady kept the attention on her backside as she looked into the camera as if to tell everyone she is well-endowed and proud of it.

Ghanaians react to the beautiful dance moves

The 21-second video at the time of writing the report had gathered over 26,000 comments and 500 comments.

Netizens who reacted to the video appeared unanimous in their comments as they praised the lady for being beautiful and also a good dancer.

@authority742

Let's all be honest she is beautiful

@musicmessiah_

She will going for interviews

@bytches1

Am speechless, who give birth to this beautiful lady

Curvy lady shows off dance moves

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a gorgeous plus-size lady has people drooling over her dance moves and curvy look in a recent video that raked in views and reactions from netizens on social media.

In the video sighted on Curvy Girls GH, the lady models a crop top with thin straps over a fitting skirt that firmly grabbed her figure.

The plus-size lady proved that a person does not have to be slender to dance. She showed off her eye-catching moves as she jammed to a vibey tune.

Her footage gained a lot of traction as netizens thronged the comment section to speak about it.

