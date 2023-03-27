Celebrated Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has turned heads online as she slayed in an all-white attire as she carried her adorable baby on her chest

She rocked a white Fendi knee-high leather boots which goes for $1590 (GH¢ 19.5k using the current exchange rate on Google)

Many people have admired how gorgeous she looked as she flaunts her post-pregnancy curves in a photo

Kumawood actress and skilled filmmaker Tracey Boakye has turned heads online as she looked radiant in an all-white attire.

Tracey Boakye slays in white. Photo Source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Carrying her newborn baby close to her chest, she beamed with smiles as she flaunted her post-pregnancy body in a gorgeous outfit.

She wore a pair of white skinny jeans with a white long-sleeved top and white Fendi knee-high boots.

These pair of designer boots can be found on the website of famous designer store, Neiman Marcus. They go for $1590, which is GH¢ 19,492.95 per the current exchange rate on Google.

Her adorable baby, Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah, was wrapped in a white cloth.

Captioning the post, she noted that her third child was born some three weeks ago, on March 5, 2023, in America.

She also thanked God for gifting her another child as she celebrated with the lovely photo. She wrote:

Had to Pose with my Prince Charming today to celebrate our 3 weeks of God’s Favour . Exactly 3 weeks ago today, 05/03/2023. Thank you, Lord . @l_akwasi_badu_ntiamoah was born

See the lovely photo below.

Ghanaians admire Tracey Boakye's outfit

