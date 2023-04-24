Photos of Nana Ama McBrown's visit to the residence of the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam have emerged online

Dressed in white abaya and a scarf covering her head to show respect to the Muslim religion, Sheik Abdul Mumin Harun was captured praying for the Empress and having a conversation with her

Ghanaians took over the comment section as they admired McBrown's humility

Celebrated actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown shared pictures from her visit to the residence of the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheik Abdul Mumin Harun.

She revealed that the visit took place on April 23, 2023, at his residence.

Nana Ama McBrown and the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam in photos. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

The dress code for her visit was simple: She wore a white abaya and covered her frontal lace wig with black leopard prints on a white scarf.

She did not wear a lot of accessories. She wore a wristwatch on her left wrist and a bracelet on her right wrist.

Her dark sunglasses were worn over her head, with the scarf pushed backwards a bit to allow room for it.

The talented Kumawood actress wore a neutral makeup look and red lipstick to brighten up her entire face.

Writing her purpose of the visit in the Instagram caption, she wrote,

"Double blessings from my grandfather, Sheik Abdul Mumin Harun, the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, yesterday at his residence."

Below are pictures of Nana Ama McBrown's visit to the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam.

Ghanaians admired the gesture as Nana McBrown received blessings from the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam

Even though Nana Ama McBrown is a Christian, many saw her receiving blessings from the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam as an act of humility.

They hailed her in the comment section as others joined in bestowing blessings upon her life.

sammy_highcourt commented:

Hw3 ne f3

moda_st.patrick opined:

Awesome moments. I thought there could be only ONE Imam in a country.. so there's in every or most regions wow! I'm a Catholic, so i do not know about such, pardon me. I'd like to visit him one day.

ri.riiiiiiiiii said:

Showers Of Blessings

dianon_gh remarked:

You are blessing my favorite ❤️

junior.haile.jospeh said:

More Than Physical❤️ @iamamamcbrown

um.irise stated:

The blessings will always keep you moving ❤️ @iamamamcbrown

Source: YEN.com.gh