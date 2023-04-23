That's a blessed man

An old photo of the Chief Imam Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu surfaced amidst celebration of his 104th birthday

In the photo, he was spotted dressed in white t-shirt, had a low haircut, and dark beard and eyebrows

Many people wished him a happy birthday, while others prayed that they would also live long like him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An od photo from the youthful days of the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu has emerged on social media as he turned 104.

Many have been left awestruck at how handsome he was during his hay days as a young man.

Old photo of the National Chief Imam goes viral. Image Creidt: Eugene Osei Tutu

Source: Facebook

He celebrated his birthday on April 23, 2023, and Ghanaians, including President Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca, vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira, politicians, and many others, celebrated him.

The photo was black and white, and it showed off how youthful he was with his black beard that surrounded his lips.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The photo shows that during his hay days, he kept a very low haircut.

He wore a plain white shirt. However, the picture neither gave the full view of his height nor his attire.

See the old photo of the National Chief Imam below.

Ghanaians celebrate the National Chief Imam as he turns 104

Lots of birthday wishes poured in for the National Chief Imam as he celebrated his 104th birthday on April 23, 2023.

Many people also prayed that they would also live long on this earth the way that he has.

Nhana Efya Mckindzy said:

Awww happy birthday to him.❣️❣️❣️May I also live long in the name of Jesus

Fiifi Banson remarked:

I tap into his longevity..God preserve him

Akwasi Gyimah-Yeboah said:

I share the same birthday as the Chief Imam.23 April ooo

Daakyehene Johnsen stated:

Happy birthday to you chief

Opoku Collins remarked:

Great Man

Cirkumstance Deprof said:

Happy birthday to the chief imam

Nana Qwame commented:

Allah bless him more

Abu Al-Farid Akanni Adeniyi said:

May Allah continue to be with him....

Obed Kwame Appiah said:

That's a blessed man

Throwback photo of Asantehene and his wife goes viral

YEN.com.gh reported that a throwback photo from the early marriage years of the Asantehene and his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu emerged online.

While lots of people gushed over how beautiful the Queen looked in the photo, others also claimed that was the first time seeing her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh