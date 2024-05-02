Strongman has regretted dragging Fella Makafui into his 'beef' with Medikal by mentioning her in a diss track

The rapper, in a recent interview, felt the mentioning of Fella's name was inappropriate even though he was responding to Medikal's attack on his partner

He thus admonished other musicians to limit their 'beefs' to their colleagues and not their family

Ghanaian rapper Strongman, known in private life as Vincent Osei Kwaku, is not proud of some of his decisions during his 'beef' with Medikal.

In a recent appearance on TV3's Afternoon Show, the rapper mentioned his decision to drag Fella Makafui into his 'beef' with Medikal as one such decision.

In a 2019 diss song to Medikal, Strongman made wild claims about Fella Makafui, who was then dating the AMG rapper.

But looking back on what transpired, the Transformer rapper is remorseful for involving Medikal’s partner, Fella Makafui.

She told Anita Akuffo that it was inappropriate on his path to have done such a thing when the actress had nothing to do with their showbiz fight.

Even though he did that because he was only responding to Medikal, who had also involved his partner in his diss song, he still feels it was inappropriate.

“I always want the beef to be just me and the artiste. I only replied because Medikal brought in my wife but deep down I was not happy with it because insulting an innocent woman who is not part of it, I did not like it for me to for me to involve Fella in this whole issue because Fella is innocent, she is not part of the beef,” Strongman said.

Thus, the rapper called on musicians to avoid including close relatives and families of their colleague musicians in ‘diss’ songs anytime they are engaged in a ‘beef’.

“So, I think rappers should take this seriously. Its me and you, face me and I face you. Our moms and dads and families are not part. If you are a man like me face me and I face you,” he added.

