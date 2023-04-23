An old picture during Asantehene's early marriage years to his beloved wife Lady Julia Osei Tutu has emerged online

In the photo, they were both captured wearing kente as they looked very youthful and beamed with smiles

Many people drooled over how gorgeous Lady Julia looked in the picture as they showered her with compliments, while others prayed for long life for the king

An old picture of the Asantehene Osei Tutu II and his ever-gorgeous wife Lady Julia Osei Tutu has emerged online and many are awestruck of her beauty.

In the photo, Lady Julia was captured wearing a kente piece that was sewn into a short-sleeved top and a long skirt.

She wore a beautiful necklace that had a pearl hanging from the centre. She wore her wedding ring and a wristwatch on her left hand.

On the other hand, the king was wrapped in kente cloth. From the photo, he was not seen wearing his usual gold pieces.

See the old picture of Otumfuo and his wife Lady Julia Osei Tutu.

Ghanaians react to old photo the Asantehene and his wife

An old picture of Asantehene and his wife Lady Julia Osei Tutu has many admiring how long their marriage has lasted and how so much in love they are.

Others were also awestruck by Lady Julia's outstanding beauty such that they could not stop admiring her.

@kwameborga84 said:

Okyeman gave Asanteman a beautiful wife. I am proud to be a combination of these two akan groups. with the Asante's alliance, I got married to an Anlo.

@kofi_boatng commented:

Long live the King and Lady Julia, Piaaaaaw!!!

@Gold_Kouss said:

She is beautiful as anything

@_kelvinhunter_ remarked:

Tuntum bronyi hemaa

@Sheryka4 commented:

The Queen is so beautiful

@Messi4everG said:

Call me crazy but this is the first time I’m seeing his wife, very Beautiful woman

