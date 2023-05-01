Ghanaian artiste Yaw Tog told Nana Ama McBrown that he gets nervous whenever he sees her

The award-winning singer added that seeing Nana Ama on Onua TV, he felt overwhelmed and showed her how his hands shook because he was nervous

He covered his face with his hands and was politely asked by Nana Ama to take his hands off since his fans and loved ones would be watching him

Ghanaian Hip-hop and Rap artiste Yaw Tog said he was overwhelmed by the glam and atmosphere at Nana Ama McBrown's launch of her Onua Showtime TV program on April 30th, 2023.

Nana Ama McBrown and Yaw Tog

The Sore hitmaker further expressed joy about the actress and TV host's latest achievement but covered his face the entire time. Nana Ama asked him why he had covered his face during their entire conversation, and Yaw Tog replied, saying:

I don't know but any time I see you, I get overwhelmed and nervous.

During the program, which YEN.com.gh monitored, the host, Nana Ama, asked the award-winning rapper to have a seat for a short discussion about her first premiere and launch of Onua Tv's Showtime program.

Nana Ama said:

Yaw, this is my new home, which is also yours. What do you think about this place?

Yaw Tog replied:

You are blessed.

Nana Ama blushed over his comments and politely asked the BET-nominated amplified rapper to take his hands off his face since his mother and fans would be watching him from home.

Watch Yaw Tog's short performance of "Sore" on Onua Showtime below

Some fans of Yaw Tog reacted to his performance on Onua Showtime

Some fans of Yaw Tog reacted positively to his performance and interview. and applauded him for his talent

lindalove2633 commented:

Yaw tog you are more I love all your songs

marison326 commented:

The only shy Ghanaian artistYawtog❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Sore music video by Yaw Tog

