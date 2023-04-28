Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown made her first appearance at Onua TV studios ahead of the launch of her new show

The bubbly TV personality took a tour of Onua TV studios, where she met her enthusiastic fans, including Evangelist Suro Nyame and his junior pastors

McBrown is set to air the first episode of her show, Onua Showtime, on April 30

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has been reigning the airwaves since her move from Despite Media to Media General.

After weeks of waiting, the versatile star announced her much-anticipated show, Onua Showtime, premiering this Sunday, April 30.

In a build-up to the announcement, Nana Ama McBrown made a media tour of Media General's stations to introduce her show officially.

Nana Ama McBrown hugging Evangelist Suro Nyame for the first time at Onua TV Image credit: Onua TV

Source: Facebook

Nana Ama McBrown started as a Kumawood actress before making gains to become one of Ghana's most influential celebrities.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She shared her life story in an interview on TV3's NewDay show, where she disclosed how her family had suffered in abject poverty.

Now, she is among the wealthiest brand influencers, as her face is plastered nationwide on numerous household brands.

Her tour of Media General stations took her to Onua TV, where she met the controversial and unorthodox preacher called Evangelist Suro Nyame. The evangelist was in the studios with his junior pastors for their interview with Captain Smart.

McBrown encouraged the evangelist to keep up the good work.

"I know you from TikTok. You are working hard. Don't deceive God. You are doing the right thing. Don't change your mind."

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Nana Ama McBrown's Onua TV tour

Indeed, McBrown has a heart for people. The comment section was full of encouragement for the boisterous actress.

Sandra Amenyo wrote:

Nana loves everyone waooo.

Naasei Richie said:

Aww Nana Ama Mcbrown is humane.♥️✌️

Precious Ahuble commented:

I don't know why I love this woman that much

Nana Ama reveals 'unfair' treatment at UTV, says she paid for McBrown Kitchen

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Nana Ama McBrown's confession about the terms of work at UTV. She was heard saying that UTV had refused to air her show.

The Onua TV host revealed that she did not receive any formal notification for the cancellation of her show even though she had paid for it.

McBrown continued to say that her team is still in talks with UTV's management to solve the problem.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh