Portia Asare, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, flaunted her heavy curves while rocking cargo pants and a top that brought out her cleavage

Portia did a little dance as she flaunted her beauty, and behind her was a massive mansion, while two 4X4 vehicles stood in the corner of the compound

In the comments section of the video, fans and followers of the actress were amazed by her beauty and praised her

Ghanaian actress Portia Asare, in a video, showed off her stunning beauty and impressive dance moves. The video showed the actress flaunting her curves in stylish cargo pants and a top that accentuated her figure.

Ghanaian actress Portia Asare. Photo Source: portiaboateng

Source: Instagram

In the video, Portia was standing in front of a massive mansion, wiggling her backside and dancing while receiving accolades from a friend.

Aside from the massive mansion, two 4X4 vehicles parked in the corner of the compound gave a hint at the mother of one's luxurious lifestyle.

The video's comments section was soon flooded with praise from her fans and followers. They were quick to express their admiration for the actress, complimenting her on her beauty and grace. Some Ghanaians also shared their favourite movies by Portia Asare.

Portia Asare sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Qudi_said:

The more this woman grows the more beautiful she becomes ☺️☺️refuse to grow

D.L.C wrote:

Wow this woman is very beautiful fully loaded everything some

Nharnah Akosuah Dufi said:

This love this woman the day I watched her movie Kumasi Y)kon and obide3ba

itz eugenia commented:

This woman has natural beauty,good character and all.

Queenzybaby said:

She is very beautiful, elegant , calm nd living her best of life .

Portia Asare's backside trends again

In a similar story, Kumawood actress Portia Asare recently shared a video online, giving fans a 360-degree look at her beauty.

Even though she wore a loose dress, the actress' shapely figure was still prominent as she twisted and turned in the video.

The video triggered reactions from her followers, some of whom were asking if her curves are natural.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh