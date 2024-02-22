Actress Nana Ama McBrown joined the family of famous Ghanaian dancer Afronita in welcoming her from the UK after successfully auditioning in the 2024 Britain's Got Talent

Afronita was given flowers, and McBrown was overjoyed as she hugged her tightly in a video; they later took pictures at the arrivals section at KIA

The video warmed many hearts as some concerned fans asked about the whereabouts of Abigail, Afronita's dance partner in the 2024 BGT audition

Actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown welcomed famous Ghanaian dancer Afronita at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), and the heartwarming video has gone viral on social media.

Nana Ama McBrown and Afronita in photos. Image Credit: @onuashowtime, @iamamamcbrown and @afronitaaa

Nana Ama McBrown welcomed Afronita at the airport

On February 22, 2024, Afronita arrived in Accra, Ghana, after auditioning with 2023 Talented Kids winner Abigail in the Britain's Got Talent in Manchester in the UK.

Upon arrival, she was welcomed by her family and actress Nana Ama McBrown, who presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

Afronita was all smiles as The Empress rushed to hug her tightly. They later took pictures and videos circulated on social media, melting many hearts.

Below is a lovely video and photos of Nana Ama McBrown welcoming Afronita at the airport in Accra.

Reactions to the video of Nana Ama McBrown welcoming Afronita at KIA

While some netizens talked about how beautiful the video was, others wanted to know the whereabouts of Abigail, Afronita's dance partner, at the BGT auditions. Many others also welcomed her in the comments.

officialldelta said:

That’s So Beautiful!!!

dufie_opoku said:

But where is Abigail?

mrs._tt.ocansey said:

Welcome back Stargyal

abongojnr said:

My niece

_morelifecristian_ said:

Welcome ❤

