The beautiful daughter of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is one of the top young style influencers in Ghana

The fashionista wore a colourful flared dress and designer shoes as she surprised her mother on live TV

Ghanaian businessman Maxwell Mensah looked dapper in a designer shirt and white trousers styled with black sunglass

Young Ghanaian model Baby Maxin looked all grown up as she surprised her mother, Nana Ama McBrown, on set as she launched her new show on Onua TV.

The beautiful and talented brand influencer looked stunning in a colourful and sleeveless flared dress for the one-number trending show in Ghana as of May 1, 2023.

Nana Ama McBrown, Baby Maxin, Maxwell Mensah and Onua TV staff look classy in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @Onuatv

Baby Maxin looked classy in an African braids hairstyle and unique accessories that matched her white stockings. She completed her look with expensive white shoes and confidently walked to the stage with her wealthy father, Maxwell Maxwell.

The business mogul looked dapper in a white short sleeve shirt designed with red that he paired with white tailored-to-fit trousers. He accessorised his look with black sunglass as he congratulated his lovely wife on live television.

The beautiful moment Nana Ama McBrown saw her daughter Baby Maxin on set

Nana Ama McBrown looks ethereal in a kente dress

The Onua TV presenter Nana Ama MacBrown looked breathtaking in a splendid kente dress and voluminous frontal lace hairstyle for launching her new show titled Onua Showtime on Onua Tv.

