• Ghanaian teen rapper, Yaw Tog, has won the 2021 Best Hip Hop Song at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA)

• He won with his hit song Sore featuring Kwesi Arthur and Stormzy

• The young rapper beats the likes of Medikal, Kofi Jamar, Bosom P-yung, and others

Ghana’s youngest rapper, Yaw Tog, has beat Medikal and others to win the 2021 VGMA Best Hip Hop Song of the Year.

He won in the fiercely contested category with his super hit song Sore, which features Kwesi Arthur, and Stormzy.

Other nominees in the category are Bosom P-Yung, Kofi Jamar, Eno Barony, and Kwaku Flick.

This is Yaw Tog's first-ever win at the 'one and only VGMA', and clearly, this is going to excite Kwesi Arthur and Stormzy, who worked hard with Yaw Tog on the remix of Sore.

Sore

The teen rapper already made his first history with the song with it pulled over 1 million views in just three days on YouTube.

So far, other winners on the night are KiDi, who has already won the Highlife Song of the Year, and Afrobeats Song of the Year with his Enjoyment, and Say Cheese songs, respectively.

Popular Gospel Musician, Diana Hamilton, has also won the Best Gospel Song of the Year with Adom.

2021 VGMA Highlights

Also making the headlines are rapper Okyeame Kwame and his ex-lover, Nana Ama McBrown.

She joined him on stage during a performance and the video has got many people talking.

Okyeame Kwame was performing some of his old songs, and McBrown had been on her feet dancing at where she sat.

However, moved by the performance, she started dancing away from her seat and before one could realise it, she climbed the stage to join her ex-lover.

The gesture has got some people concluding that Okyeame made McBrown feel 'unwanted' on the stage.

Others say McBrown was left disappointed with mouth wide opened when Okyeame failed to hand over the microphone to her much as she anticipated.

