Safo Newman has shared a performance video for his latest song Miss Isabella

This comes after Shatta Wale tore into the youngster and his handlers, criticising his underwhelming appeal

The new video has sparked a heated conversation online about Safo Newman's penmanship and fashion sense

Ghanaian viral sensation, Safo Newman has caused a stir with a recent video after Shatta Wale's comments about him popped up online.

During a recent live TikTok interaction, Shatta Wale argued that Safo Newman's handlers had let him down with their decision to leverage his unrefined appeal and unconventional fashion sense for the youngster's promotional campaigns.

Some fans have taken a recent video Safo Newman shared as an undertoned reaction to Shatta Wale's biting review of the youngster.

Safo Newman captivates with his new song

Safo Newman's latest track, Miss Isabella, a love tale expressing the youngster's seasoned penmanship and melodic vocals, has become a new fan favourite.

The video he dropped after Shatta Wale's comments surfaced online has amassed significant traction as fans drool over his outfit and choreography.

On Twitter, now X, the video has raked in over 250k views in less than 24 hours, forcing the Akokoa hitmaker's name into the trends.

Netizens react to Safo Newman's song

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Safo Newman's song.

@Evans_Adjokatse noted:

Shatta go bore waaa if he sees this

@Psychologist970 wrote:

Safo Newman be strategic guy! As he see say he dey trend norrr he take dey promote ein Isabella song. Smart move

@KinqGaza said:

If Shatta Wale get cane right now the way he go lash you eh Kyerɛ sɛ he dey show am the cap well

@evans_mens17003 commented:

Ow chale nice song oo very creative man. Just u for be more confident and forget what Ghanaians say. They are witches and wizards and envious people

Safo Newman attracts a suitress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Safo Newman, who has now become one of the most sought-after names in the media, has caught the eye of a plush-looking suitress.

The plush-looking lady, a TikTok offered to marry the Akokoa hitmaker promising to change his looks and feed him to bring out the refined star in him as expected.

