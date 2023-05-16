Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie was visibly impressed after a performance at the rap battle he organised at Aburi Girls' Senior High School

A young girl proved herself and captured the rapper's heart with her lyrical dexterity

Sarkodie joined other artistes to visit the school under the Take A Stand Now Tour organised by HighSkulClique

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie, stormed Aburi Girls Senior High School as part of their Student Representative Council (SRC) week celebrations.

After delivering his usual sterling performance, Sarkodie called for a rap battle among the students.

Aburi Girls SHS student performs for Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie at school's SRCevent. Image credit: @Ghana News TV @sarkodie

Sarkodie requested some students to show off their skills.

"I need just three people who can kill a Sarkodie verse."

In the video, Sarkodie selected two females and one male to challenge their musical talents. Amongst the contestants, the girl from Aburi Girls' quick and steady rap skills caught the attention of everyone in the

The hall erupted in cheers after her performance of Sarkodie's Happy Hour featuring Kuami Eugene.

Watch the video below:

Since he landed on the music scene ten years ago, Sarkodie has maintained relevance all these years. In 2018, he married his longtime sweetheart, Tracy Ama, in a traditional private ceremony.

Ghanaians react to Sarkodie's organising a rap battle at Aburi Girls' to show love to the students.

The leader of SarkNation has been an inspirational music icon for upcoming artistes. People were touched by his love towards his younger brothers and sisters.

Mattew Biyorsah wrote:

Putting some smiles on the faces of our little girls...Thank you, Sark.

BRAH KOBBI commented:

These kids did really well

Djamal Tanko said:

Wooow greatness . The landlord himself in the building you!! They will always talk but God is greater than none . King sark to the world

Sarkodie massively celebrates his sold-out shows in the UK in a trending video

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Sarkodie's jubilating after selling out tickets to two shows in the United Kingdom.

The Ghanaian rapper took a triumphant pause after finishing his performance at his sold-out concert.

Many have reacted to the trending video, praising Sarkodie as one of Ghana's greatest rappers.

