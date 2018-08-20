Sarkodie’s biography: net worth, house, family, hometown, tribe

Michael Owusu Addo, commonly known by his stage name, Sarkodie, is a Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur. He is widely regarded as the fastest rapper in Africa and has won several awards for his music. His rapping prowess has earned him a massive fanbase in Africa and other continents. What else is there to know about this famed Ghanaian besides his remarkably successful music career?

Sarkodie performs live on stage at the o2 Kentish Town Forum on November 24, 2017, in London, England. Photo: Ollie Millington

Source: Getty Images

The rapper is credited with being one of the very first proponents of the hugely popular Azonto genre and dance. He has been setting standards in the music scene since debuting his first song over a decade ago. Here is a quick look at his life's details.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Owusu Addo Nickname Sarkodie Gender Male Date of birth 10th July 1988 Age 34 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Korofidua, Tena, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Ashanti Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 6'0" Height in centimetres 183 Weight in kilograms 83 Weight in pounds 183 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Tracy Owusu Addo Children Two Profession Rapper Net worth $18 million Twitter @sarkodie Instagram @sarkodie

Sarkodie's bio

How old is Sarkodie? The Ghanaian musician was born on 10th July 1988, making him 34 years old as of 2022. He is the fourth born in a family of five children. Where is Sarkodie from? He was born and raised in Koforidua, Ghana.

The rapper started and completed his primary level education in Tema, Ghana, from where he obtained the first leaving certificate. After completing his primary level education, he joined Tema Methodist High School, where he obtained his senior school certificate. He then enrolled at IPMC, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Graphics Design.

What language does Sarkodie speak?

Which tribe is Sarkodie from? The rapper is from the Ashanti tribe of Ghana and speaks the Twi dialect of the Ashanti people.

Career

Sarkodie began his rapping career at a tender age. He officially launched his career when he started rapping and freestyling on a rap show titled Kasahare Level. The music show used to air on Adom 106.3 FM.

The show's host, Duncan Williams, took a special interest in the upcoming rapper and later became his manager. While on the show, he met Edem and Castro, who in turn introduced him to Hammer of The Last Two, an established record producer. Sarkodie wowed the producer, who had no choice but to let him record two tracks for Edem's maiden album.

After his time on the show and his collaboration with Hammer, Sarkodie recorded his debut album, Makye, which featured guest appearances from other great names in the industry. What was Sarkodie's first hit song? The lead single in the Makye album was titled Baby and became an instant hit. It is widely considered Sarkodie's first hit song by most of his fans. The song gave him some much-needed exposure and made him a household name.

Since then, the rapper has released several songs featuring great artists from all over the world. In the years that he has been in the game, he has gone on several tours and has even won numerous awards. Here is a look at some of the best-known Sarkodie songs.

Sarkodie's Coachella

This track was part of Sarkodie's No Pressure album, released in 2021. It features another hugely popular Ghanaian artist known as Kwesi Arthur. Coachella has about 1.7 million views on YouTube as of 2022.

Sarkodie's No Fugazy

No Fugazy was released in 2021 and has garnered over 1.3 million views on YouTube as of 2022. The song's video was directed by Capone and Chris Phouphou.

Sarkodie's When I Grow Up

This and Sarkodie's What I Can Do Freestyle were released in 2012 and were among the songs that propelled Sarkodie to fame.

Sarkodie's Non Living Thing

This song was released in February 2022 and is among Sarkodie's newest tracks. The song was well-received and currently has over 3.6 million views on YouTube.

Studio albums

Sarkodie performs on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. Photo: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Sarkodie has several albums to his name and has been one of the most consistent Ghanaian musicians when it comes to album releases. Here is a look at all his albums.

Makye (2009)

(2009) Rapperholic (2012)

(2012) Sarkology (2014)

(2014) Highest (2017)

(2017) Black Love Album (2019)

(2019) Mary (2015)

(2015) Alpha (2019)

(2019) No Pressure (2021)

Awards and nominations

The rapper has had an undeniably impressive career, a fact which is evident from the number of awards he has received. He has been nominated around 176 times for different music awards and has won over 100 of them. Out of these awards, several of them are international awards.

Net worth

According to Glusea, the famous rapper has a current net worth of about $18 million. His fortune has largely come from earnings from his music career, including live performances, album sales, and royalty fees. He also has numerous brand endorsement and advertisement deals.

Cars and houses

Sarkodie owns several assets, including houses and an enviable car collection. The rapper has a huge mansion at Ashally Botwe in Ghana, and another one in the UK, which serves as his secondary residence. He is also renowned for his love of cars. Here is a look at the vehicles in his current collection.

1965 Mercedes Benz W110

2011 Dodge Nitro

2016 Mercedes-Benz E Class Coupe

2016 Porsche Carrera

2016 Range Rover Sport

2016 Range Rover Vogue

2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom

2017 Mercedes-Benz G63

Lamborghini Aventador

Toyota Land Cruiser

Who is Sarkodie's wife?

Sarkodie performs on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022, in Accra, Ghana. Photo: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

The rapper is married to Tracy Owusu Addo. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony on 17th July 2018. They have since been blessed with two children, a daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo, and a son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, named after the rapper's father.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about Ghanaian-born rapper.

Before his music career took off, he made a living by selling yams.

He is extremely introverted and loves his alone time.

Ghanaian rapper, Obrafour, was his biggest rap influence.

Sarkodie is, without a doubt, one of the most talented African rappers in today's music industry. His prowess has earned him a huge fanbase, and has seen him release several remarkable studio albums in the last decade or so.

