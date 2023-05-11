Beautiful Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown lead her team to the Dome Market to hunt for unique talents

The market women could not hide their joy as they danced with the Empress

A sweet-looking old lady in a school uniform caught the attention of viewers

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown and her team from Onua ShowTime stormed Dome Market to find talents for their Mother's Day special.

As usual, Nana Ama McBrown's infectious bubbly attitude turned the whole market upside down with laughter.

The market queen joined her as they sang and danced to Nigerian musician Prince Nico Mbarga's famous 'Sweet Mother' song.

Nana Ama McBrown dancing and singing with Dome Market women Image credit: Onua TV

Source: Facebook

Nana Ama McBrown left UTV's United Showbiz to start another show at Onua TV, Onua ShowTime with McBrown.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Onua Showtime unveiling was one of Ghana's most-watched show openings ever. It recorded over 12k organic views in just under 3 minutes.

McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, also set another record at the unveiling of Onua Showtime. The businessman surprised his talented wife with their daughter and a huge flower bouquet.

He also spoke for the first time on camera as he wished his wife a successful venture. Maxwell added that he was proud of her achievements and urged her to excel.

In the build-up to Onua TV Maame Mmo Mother's Day special, Nana Ama McBrown spent time with traders in Dome Market.

It was a fun-filled day as some market women displayed their talents by dancing, singing, and even rapping to foreign songs.

Watch the video here:

Ghanaians react to Nana Ama McBrown having fun with Dome Market women

Many were impressed by Onu T's initiative to celebrate women working in the market.

Oppong Tawiah Clottey said:

God continue to bless you Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown the best in the history of Ghana

Conscious Agbemenu Ahorsu

Hmmmmmmmmm these are the mothers i want to see celebrated on our tv screens !! They suffer a lot !!! oh God !! Help them !!! But in Ghana you can be the best mum in the world if you are not educated nobody will call you on radio or tv to speak since they experience the real hustle... Glory be to Onua TV for taking this beautiful step.

Nana Ama McBrown reveals she's not in contact with her exes and says her husband is enough

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on McBrown's stance when asking former lovers for help.

According to her, her husband can give her the assistance she needs at this stage in her life. And if he can't, she can take care of herself.

The Onua TV host also clarified that she left her past relationships well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh