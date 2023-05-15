Oseikrom Sikanii was a guest on Deloris Frimpong Manso's Delay Show and he revealed that he had spent over GH¢5 million on his uncompleted building project

The musician stated that he is yet to finish the house but has already spent a lot of money on it, adding that the cost could rise to a million dollars when he is done

Oseikrom Sikanii's interview on the Delay Show won him a lot of admiration as fans admired his wit and funny nature

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician Oseikrom Sikanii recently made a surprising revelation during an interview on the popular Delay Show.

Oseikrom Sikanii speaks on his building project. Photo Source: Oseikrom Sikanii

Source: Facebook

The artiste disclosed that he has already spent a whopping GH¢5 million on his ongoing building project, which is yet to be completed. He further estimated that the total cost could reach a staggering one million dollars once the construction is finished.

The interesting conversation that took place between Oseikrom Sikanii and renowned host Deloris Frimpong Manso captivated viewers as they were stunned by the huge financial commitment the artiste has made towards his ambitious architectural endeavour. Despite the house being a work in progress, the musician's significant investment has caught the attention of many. The musician is regarded as one of the wealthiest music stars in the country.

Oseikrom Sikanii's wit and funny nature during the interview earned him the admiration of viewers and his fans. Some folks wondered how he made his money and asked if music was the sole source of his wealth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Oseikrom Sikanii sparks reactions

Win More215 was in doubt:

See am. Do you know $500k

Toosweet Pikaboo reacted:

Errr krakye susu dwa wanum

Tuffseed wrote:

Agoro ben? Show us the way.

Ghanaian Lady Flaunts Her Magnificent Mansion In Ghana: "This Is The House I Have Built As A Slay Queen"

In another story, a Ghanaian lady took to social media to proudly show off the stunning property she has acquired in the country.

She made a video showing the two-storey mansion with cars parked on its compound as she walked by the property.

The lady called herself a slay queen and admonished her fellow queens to put their money to good use rather than spending it lavishly.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh