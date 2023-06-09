Diminutive actor Don Little, in a video, showed how he drives his vehicle, and it sparked reactions on social media

The actor paid a visit to Nana Romeo at the studios of Accra FM, and he quizzed him on how he manages to drive his vehicle

He showed the radio presenter his customised car seat and other modifications that make it easy for him to use the car

Diminutive actor Don Little sparked reactions on social media in a video where he showcased how he drives his vehicle. The popular actor, known for his small stature, visited Nana Romeo at the studios of Accra FM, where he was questioned about his ability to drive.

In the video, Don Little proudly displayed his customised car seat and other modifications that have been made to his vehicle, allowing him to comfortably and safely operate it. The actor's determination to overcome physical challenges and lead an independent life has attracted admiration and praise from fans and followers.

The video quickly spread across various social media platforms, attracting a wave of reactions and comments. Many expressed their admiration for Don Little's resilience and resourcefulness, hailing him as an inspiration to others facing similar challenges.

In an interview with Nana Romeo, Don Little revealed that he had taken various measures to customise his car, including installing an adjustable seat. These modifications have made it easier for him to manoeuvre and control the vehicle, ensuring his safety and comfort on the road.

Don Little wins the admiration of many

Fans of the actor dropped words of praise for Don Little in the comment section.

king wrote:

I'm happy for him

_KISSES commented:

But he is very cute tho ..

Nhana Abyna said:

I don’t know why but I really like Don Little so much

