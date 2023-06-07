A video of a young man opening up on his business as a Kenkey seller has sparked reactions from netizens

Richard Mireku stated that he has been doing the business for over one decade in South Africa

Netizens who reacted to the video have praised the young man for working hard

A young Ghanaian man currently living in South Africa has used his lived experience to motivate Ghanaian youth who have given up on prosperity.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man who identified himself as Richard Akwasi Mireku said his quest to seek greener pastures in a foreign land saw him move to the rainbow nation in 2013.

Richard said he has been in the Kenkey business since his arrival and has never looked back.

As someone who learnt how to prepare Kenkey on YouTube, Richard is delighted with the progress of his business over the years.

Today he owns a restaurant in Pretoria and attributes his success to hard work and never says die attitude.

"Today I own my own restaurant and workers from the Ghana High Commission come here to enjoy my food."

At the time of writing the video, the short video had gathered over 6000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video below

Peeps commend young man for the hard work

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the young man for inspiring people with his experience.

bigis reacted:

His food is so delicious I visited couple of times God continue to bless your hustle bro see you later this year

Yaa indicated:

Wow, you’re inspiring. Love it

I Am Royalty indicated:

Well done May the Almighty make your restaurant bigger than your expectation pls wear a net on your head and gloves wai

Vida Bainbridge explained:

its only lazy people who say there is no job. i really admire your hard work .

