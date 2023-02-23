Ghanaian actor Don Little was cruising in his Toyota Corolla when he got stopped by two friendly police officers

The funny actor cracked jokes with police personnel as they conversed with him, sparking reactions on social media

Folks who chanced on the video of the incident wondered why the police had stopped the actor and cracked jokes about it

Popular Kumawood actor, Don Little, in a hilarious video, was stopped by some friendly police officers while driving on the streets. The diminutive actor was caught on camera cracking jokes with the officers, leaving many in stitches.

In the video, which has since gone viral on social media, Don Little could be seen driving his Toyota Corolla with pillows on the seat in order to reach the steering wheel. The police officers, who seemed amazed by his determination to drive despite his small stature, pulled him over just to have a chat with him.

As the officers approached his vehicle, Don Little greeted them with an infectious smile and engaged them in a lighthearted conversation. They cracked jokes and shared laughs, leaving onlookers in awe of the good-natured banter.

However, some viewers of the video expressed concern about the legality of Don Little driving with the aid of pillows. They questioned whether it was safe and lawful for him to be on the road in such a condition.

Other social media users who watched the video also expressed their delight at the lightheartedness of the encounter between Don Little and the police officers.

Don Little's Encounter With The Police Sparks Reactions

Nana Afoakwa commented:

It nice to see him driving but I think it not advisable because controlling of the stere can be hard sometimes

Charles Walker Agyei wrote:

Na s3 steering wheel nu twi nafu so oooo. Eiiii

kaakyire42 commented:

how can you people stop your ancestor as he's driving

Yaw Dabo Warns Don Little To Stop Driving

In a similar story, Yaw Dabo and Don Little, in a funny video, made jest of each other in a playful manner when they met.

Don Little made fun of Dabo, saying he was old, while Dabo also resorted to making fun of the way Little drives.

Their hilarious interaction sparked funny reactions on social media as folks admired their friendship.

