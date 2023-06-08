Don Little, a Ghanaian diminutive actor and comedian, shocked his interviewer in a video as he arrived in his own car and by himself

The actor drove his Blue Toyota Corolla like a professional, perfectly handling the steering wheels despite his height and body stature

Netizens who chanced on the video expressed shock over the actor's surprising driving abilities

Ghanaian actor and comedian Don Little, known privately as Stephen Atanga, was praised in a video as he shocked Nana Romeo, Accra Fm's presenter, for driving by himself.

Don Little hinted that he had driven from Kasoa to Labone, where his interview was scheduled to take place.

In a video shared by the radio presenter on his official Instagram account, he stated that he was surprised when he realised Don Little had driven from Kasoa to Labone, a two hours long drive with massive traffic by himself.

"I have seen you driving, but I only thought it was for a movie until you came here for the interview. I am surprised to know you drove all the way from Kasoa to Labone by yourself", Nana Romeo told Don Little

See the video of Don Little below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Don Little's driving

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, praising the entertaining actor, while others mocked him, making jokes about his height

derbs_beauty_haven commented:

Akwadaa nyame

iamchrislarry commented:

So he was standing in the car while driving err

emefabelieve commented:

Oh then me too I can drive

fobi6 commented:

Nana you no go feel born don little oo he bi your akyireba p333

