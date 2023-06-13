Ghanaian highlife singer Mzbel has succinctly addressed rumours about her using an artificial pregnant belly

Mzbel surprised Ghanaians with a huge baby bump under a floral maxi cut-out dress on Sunday, June 11, 2023

After her announcement, many noticed a new addition to Mzbel's latest news on her left ring finger

Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, also known as Mzbel, is back with new photos showing her naked belly.

The latest update has ended rumours about possibly using a fake silicone pregnant belly or surrogate for childbirth.

The photos also revealed details about the singer's new status and a mother -- and wife?

A collage of Mzbel with her naked baby bump and "wedding ring" on display Image credit: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

People could not help but notice the sparkling diamond-encrusted wedding ban on her ring finger. Mzbel had earlier flaunted the ring in her previous videos, but most thought it was just a fashion accessory.

After seeing her baby bump, many are confident that Mzbel had a secret wedding. But where?

Another detail in the photos shows that the songstress is still in Ghana. Although the pictures look "abrokyirish," our investigations uncovered the A&C mall logo in the background.

She captioned the photos:

"A moment in my belly, a lifetime in my heart

Ghanaians react to Mzbel flaunting her all-natural baby bump in stylish two-piece pink ensemble

The comment section of the photos was on fire with good wishes and lovely messages for the Ghanaian highlife musician and her unborn baby.

