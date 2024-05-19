Rapper Medikal, in a Snapchat video, disclosed that their daughter Island Frimpong found his estranged wife Fella Makafui's 'wee toffee' in one of their drawers at home

In the video, he said that Island almost ate it if he had not intervened

The video raised eyebrows on social media as many questioned their parenting

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has accused his estranged wife, Fella Makafui, of bad parenting as he alleged that she keeps 'wee toffee' in a drawer in their lavish mansion.

This accusation formed part of a series of things he revealed in a Snapchat video after it was alleged that Fella called the police on Medikal.

Medikal accused his wife, Fella Makafui, of possessing of 'wee toffee'

Taking to his Snapchat account to express his concerns about Fella Makafui's parenting, Medikal stated that his estranged wife hid 'wee toffee' in one of their drawers in their plush mansion.

He stated that one time he caught their daughter Island Frimpong snooping around the house and finding the 'wee toffee' and almost eating them.

The rapper, who recently sold out Indigo at the O2, criticised the parenting style of the star actress in the Snapchat video that has since been screen-recorded and gone viral on social media.

Reactions as Medikal accused Fella Makafui of keeping wee toffee in their home

Below are the reactions to the video of Medikal ranting about his marital issues on his Snapchat account:

@1real_kayy said:

Char make medikal ein story no turn out like Funny face ein level …real

@UTDKobi said:

So Fella en foøling all she dey foøl for tv top saana e be wee toffee..naa Medikal really dey go through am eei..

@OLYVA_ said:

Hmmm medikal really dey go through am waaaa

@cfcmaxcel said:

Chale that’s their business. Make dem continue.

@MarteeOficial said:

Masa you played your generation 3fa meho ben masoma wo, u dey with sister Derby f3f33f3 you then cheated and went for Ayigbenii because Derby was older than you now wey u collect ur eye top aa u dey come explain things dey gv people

@kofi_stranger said:

If he dey smoke wee and Fella too dey take wee toffee, what is wrong?

"My life is in danger": Fella Makafui called on the police to investigate Medikal

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui petitioned the Director General of the Ghana Police Service to investigate her estranged husband, Medikal, for the publication of false news.

According to Fella Makafui, the false news publicised by Medikal had put her life in danger because she was a public figure.

The letter has sparked massive debate on social media as many reference Medikal's ex-lover, and musician, Sister Deborah, in their arguments.

Source: YEN.com.gh