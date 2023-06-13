The iconic Titanic scene when Jack sank, leaving Rose on a floating wooden plank, has been remade by a Ghanaian duo

The video depicted the gentleman in a swimming pool while a lady was lying on the edge when the young man sank slowing

Social media users, who were reminded of the scene from the original movie, could not resist the temptation to share their thoughts

Social media is abuzz over a viral video showing the sad but romantic scene from Titanic remade by a Ghanaian man and a lady.

As lovers of Titanic would recall from the latter part of the movie, Jack had to sacrifice himself by staying in the freezing-cold water to enable Rose to stay afloat on a wooden platform.

At a point, Rose let go of Jack's body, which sank slowly into the deep ocean. This was the scene portrayed in the video that is already getting millions of views and reactions.

Scene from Titanic remade by Ghanaian couple Photo credit: insider.com; opoku_bilson90

Although the Ghanaian version was done in a swimming pool, it clearly brought back the emotions that were packed in the original movie.

YEN.com.gh dug into some of the exciting and hilarious reactions that trailed the video on Instagram. Check out some of the comments compiled below:

nana_poku_agyemang_raphael_ll indicated:

Meyamu koraa ashi me

xwello_66 commented:

Your mind nor good o ei momo pin paa? Atear

willies_shake stated:

Was sad today but this made me lafff tnksss❤️

sis_ama_possible added:

My gender and money de3...even God Himself doesn't understand

Click here to watch the video.

