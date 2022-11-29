Veteran Ghanaian singer MzBel has released the music video for her popular 2022 single, ASIBOLANGA

The music video which was released on November 28, 2022, features Mzbel's best friend Nana Tornado

Fans of the Ghanaian singer took to social media to express their thoughts on the visuals for ASIBOLANGA

Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel has delighted fans with new ASIBOLANGA content.

Mzbel features Nana Tornado in ASIBOLANGA MV Photo Source: @mzbeldaily, @kingnanatornado1

The veteran musician of 16 Years fame, released ASIBOLANGA which served as her first release of 2022 on October 28, 2022. A month later, she dropped the music video for the popular single on YouTube.

MzBel Tackles Fake Lifestyle

A bold reflection of the song's lyrics, the music video featured persons whose portrayal of their lives on social media differed from reality. Trying to keep up with the times, MzBel included a lot of emojis in the vibrant visuals.

Nana Tornado Features in MzBel's ASIBOLANGA Video

Another highlight of the music video was the cameo of her friend, Ghanaian socialite Nana Tornado. The two friends flaunted their bond as they sang parts of the song together.

Watch the full video below:

Ghanaians React to Mzbel's ASIBOLANGA Music Video

happy_b.ventures

Very beautiful video I started laughing when I saw Odiii

mr.adagod

Just watched the video and I must say I’m overly impressed. Well planned, simple, outfits on point, originator of ‘Asibolanga’ represented, the naughty side of Mzbel came to play. Funny how the banana scene reminded me of the sausage cutting in runaway video EXCELLENT VIDEO

tezerjurney

It's indeed a beautiful video I watched over and over

kiddaprise_ghana

Wooooow so classy and bougie

"Shatta Wale Would Have Been the Perfect Feature on MzBel's ASIBOLANGA," Says Popular Ghanaian DJ, DJ Loft

In other music-related news, Ghanaian singer MzBel caused a stir when she revealed she had reached out to Ghanaian rapper Medikal to feature on her single, ASIBOLANGA.

While many felt that would have been a great collaboration, Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Loft disagreed with her. He told YEN.com.gh that Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale would have been a great fit for the song.

